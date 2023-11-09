Here is why the Yorkshire air ambulance was called to Castleford yesterday

An air ambulance was called to Castleford yesterday to deal with a medical emergency.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents spotted the helicopter near now-closed Wilko, on Carlton Street, and also Castleford Cricket Club, on Lumley Street, yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An air ambulance responded to a patient suffering a medical episode in Castleford on Wednesday at around 12.30pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As it was a medical emergency, we won’t provide any further details.”

The helicopter was spotted by residents

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity providing a life-saving rapid response emergency service to five million people across the whole of Yorkshire.