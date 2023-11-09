Here is why the Yorkshire air ambulance was called to Castleford yesterday
Residents spotted the helicopter near now-closed Wilko, on Carlton Street, and also Castleford Cricket Club, on Lumley Street, yesterday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An air ambulance responded to a patient suffering a medical episode in Castleford on Wednesday at around 12.30pm.”
"As it was a medical emergency, we won’t provide any further details.”
Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity providing a life-saving rapid response emergency service to five million people across the whole of Yorkshire.
To keep both of our air ambulance helicopters maintained and in the air, it needs to raise £19,000 every single day.