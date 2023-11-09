News you can trust since 1852
Here is why the Yorkshire air ambulance was called to Castleford yesterday

An air ambulance was called to Castleford yesterday to deal with a medical emergency.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:34 GMT
Residents spotted the helicopter near now-closed Wilko, on Carlton Street, and also Castleford Cricket Club, on Lumley Street, yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An air ambulance responded to a patient suffering a medical episode in Castleford on Wednesday at around 12.30pm.”

"As it was a medical emergency, we won’t provide any further details.”

The helicopter was spotted by residentsThe helicopter was spotted by residents
Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity providing a life-saving rapid response emergency service to five million people across the whole of Yorkshire.

To keep both of our air ambulance helicopters maintained and in the air, it needs to raise £19,000 every single day.

