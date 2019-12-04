Here's how much would these 10 famous Christmas TV houses would set you back today
Christmas is a time to collapse on the sofa and watch your favourite TV shows after eating yourself into a coma - and GetAgent.co.uk has looked at the cost of some of the more memorable properties featured on our screens at Christmas.
Only the terraced house in Gavin and Stacey can be truly considered reasonable and who would have thought that Del Boy and Rodney’s flat in Peckham would be worth nearly £400,000. Not quite miwwionaires, but not a bad return. (Information from GetAgent.co.uk)
1. Only Fools and Horses
Del Boy and Rodney's gaff, Nelson Mandela House in Peckham, has an estimated value of 395,778.