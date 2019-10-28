Here’s how to get a free drink in Stanley this Halloween – you just need a pumpkin!

The countdown to Halloween is on, and one Stanley pub is celebrating by giving away FREE drinks in exchange for very unusual currency – pumpkins!

The Stanley Ferry Hungry Horse pub on Ferry Lane is offering a free drink to any locals who visit on Thursday, October 31.

All Halloween-lovers have to do to claim their spook-tacular freebie is swap the seasonal veg at the bar and they’ll receive a drink on the house.

Caroline Harvey, general manager at the Stanley Ferry said: “With Halloween fast-approaching we wanted to help locals in Stanley get into the spooky spirit.

“We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer!

“We look forward to welcoming locals in Stanley to the pub this week for a fright-fully good drink, on the house!”

To launch pumpkin pay, Greene King has commissioned a unique food portrait – dozens of pumpkins featuring Boris Johnson’s face! The bizarre installation took a team of skilled pumpkin carvers over six days to create, with each of the seasonal vegetables expertly carved to mimic the famed politician’s trademark mop hair and cheesy grin.

Pumpkin pay at the Stanley Ferry, is just one of thousands of Halloween events taking place in over 1,700 Greene King pubs across the country.

To redeem the quirky offer, guests will have to visit the pub on Thursday and swap their pumpkin at the bar for a drink of their choice.

A range of drinks including hand-selected wines, cask ales, craft beers and soft drinks will be available. Redemption is limited to one drink per person, and full terms and conditions can be found at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pumpkin-pay