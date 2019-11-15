Here's how you can help a Wakefield family in need this Christmas.

Once again, Express readers have come up trumps with donations of food for the christmas Hamper appeal.

Supported by the Express and organised by the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and the Rotary club of Wakefield chantry, the appeal will give up to 1,000 disadvantaged families in the Wakefield area some additional help over the festive period.

Lots of food and finished hampers have been coming into the CAP centre and the mountain is growing.

However lots more is needed and we now only have a few days left to get this all together if we are going to meet our target of 1,000 hampers.

The final donations are required by Tuesday, November 19 as the first hampers will be packed at the end of next week, ready for delivery across the district via the children First Hub’s organisation.

All contributions of food, money or completed hampers can be made to the CAP warehouse on Market Street, Wakefield.

Hampers should contain tea or coffee, sugar, long life milk, breakfast cereal, chocolate biscuits, tinned or instant potatoes, tinned vegetables, stuffing, tinned fruit, Angel Delight, fruit juice, chocolate or sweets.

Suggested extras can include tinned meat, pasta, rice, meat paste, jam or marmalade, gravy mix, instant noodles, instant soup or pasta in sauce.

Please do not include alcohol or fresh food.

For more information, call CAP centre manager Kevin Dobson on 01924 381119.