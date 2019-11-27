Here's how you can take part in a special edition of Quest TV and Discovery Channel show Salvage Hunters

Salvage Hunters, the well-loved and most watched Quest TV and Discovery Channel show, is heading to Yorkshire to record a special edition of the programme.

The show follows decorative salvage and antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around prestigious, quirky places hunting out and buying a variety of unusual objects no longer wanted by their owners.

Salvage Hunters is heading to Yorkshire to record a special edition of the programme.

Drew really visits everywhere - beautiful estates, old family businesses, factories, quirky collectors and iconic religious sites buying all sorts along the way – from 16th century oak tables to 6ft 1980s disco balls.

Now in its 14th series and airing to over half a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, this is a great opportunity to promote your location to a broad audience, make some money and celebrate the rich culture that we have here in the UK.

If you think you fit the bill or know somebody that might then you can get in touch with the team to arrange a visit.

Drop them a line on 020 3179 0092 or send an email to - salvagehunters@curvemedia.com.