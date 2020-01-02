Here's what to look out for in 2020

These are some of the news stories that are set to hit the headlines in 2020.

Britain is set to leave the EU on January 31st. The country is then set to enter a transition period until the end of the year. During this period the UK’s trading relationship will remain in place while a new deal is reached.

Labour will choose a new leader to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after the party’s dismal performance in last year’s general election. Yvette Cooper, David Lammy, Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Keir Starmer, and Emily Thornbury may all stand.

New James Bond film No Time to Die will be released in April. It will be the fifth and final time that Daniel Craig has played the role of the spy.

The 75th anniversary of end of Second World War will be commemorated. The conflict ran from 1939 to 1945 and up to 85 million people were killed. The occasion will be marked in May.

The Olympic Games and Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo this summer. It is predicted that the US will win the highest number of medals followed by China and Japan, with Britain in 5th places. The event follows the summer games in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Glastonbury will mark its 50th anniversary. The headliners confirmed for this year include Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross. Last year’s festival included performances from Kylie Minogue, The Cure. The Killer and a headlining-grabing slot from Stormzy.

The next stage of US president Donald Trump’s impeachment will take place. The Democratic Party held House of Representatives voted to impeach the president over allegation he improperly sought help from Ukraine for damaging information on a domestic political rival. The decision would have to find support in the Republican held Senate if President Trump is to be removed from office. He denies any wrongdoing.

Both Sony and Microsoft are set to launch new video games consoles.

Sequels to 1980s classic films Ghostbusters, Top Gun, and Bill and Ted will be released.

The UEFA European Football Championship will be held in cities across the continent, including Glasgow, Dublin and London. Gareth Southgate’s England are currently favourites to win the title following a strong performance in the 2018 World Cup.

Disney will launch its streaming service in the UK. Disney + will host content from the media giant and compete with Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime for viewers.

The United States will go to the polls to elect a new president. Voters will have the option to put Donald Trump back in the White House for four more years. The Democratic Party has not yet selected a candidate to challenge Trump.

In December it will be the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven.#