Here’s who has been voted Wakefield’s Chip Shop of the Year 2019

The votes are in and we can now reveal the Wakefield Express Chip Shop of the Year for 2019.

For a third consecutive year Mother Hubbard’s has taken the top slot.

Here are your winners!

Here are your winners!

Fred Ahmed, from the Horbury Road chippy, said: “I’m really pleased. I didn’t know if we’d win it for a third year in a row but we always put 100 per cent in - it’s all about the quality.

“I want to show my appreciation to all our customers and hopefully we can do better and better. We will definitely enter again next year and I hope we can make it four years in row.”

In second place was Kirkhamgate Fisheries on Batley Road, which came third in last year’s award. Owner Joshua Ellis said: “I’m really pleased, absolutely. I wasn’t expecting it.

“I think people keep coming back to us because we’re a small shop, there’s just the three of us here and you get to know the same people.

“I’d like to give a massive thank you to all our customers for using us and I hope they carry on coming.

“We’re not a massive chain we’re just a local business.”

And in third place was Brown’s Fisheries in Normanton.

Owner Ian Nutbrown said: “I’m glad we managed to win it over some of the big chains. We look after regulars and welcome any newcomers.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to anyone who voted for us.”