Here’s 14 pictures of the Elephant & Castle pub in Wakefield city centre after it was refurbished and reopened

A Wakefield city centre pub that dates back more than 200 years has been refurbished and reopened.
The Elephant & Castle on Westgate had been closed for several years but has returnedunder landlords Claire and Neil Wilson, and owner Sam Chamberlain.
Last year the bar underwent a major refurbishment by Boylin Commercial.
The front of the pub is Grade-II listed.
Here’s a handful of pictures of the work that’s been done.
1. The pub exterior. Picture Scott Merrylees
The Elephant and Castle in Wakefield city centre has reopened. Picture Scott Merrylees
2. The Elephant and Castle in Wakefield city centre has reopened. Picture Scott Merrylees
Hand pull ales including Ossett Brewery's White Rat. Picture Scott Merrylees
3. Landlords Claire and Neil Wilson with Lauran Tierney at The Elephant and Castle. Picture Scott Merrylees
Landlords Claire and Neil Wilson with Lauran Tierney at The Elephant and Castle. Picture Scott Merrylees
4. The Elephant and Castle in Wakefield city centre has reopened. Picture Scott Merrylees
The Elephant and Castle in Wakefield city centre has reopened. Picture Scott Merrylees