Here’s 14 pictures of the Elephant & Castle pub in Wakefield city centre after it was refurbished and reopened

A Wakefield city centre pub that dates back more than 200 years has been refurbished and reopened.
By James Carney
Published 16th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Elephant & Castle on Westgate had been closed for several years but has returnedunder landlords Claire and Neil Wilson, and owner Sam Chamberlain.

Last year the bar underwent a major refurbishment by Boylin Commercial.

The front of the pub is Grade-II listed.

Here’s a handful of pictures of the work that’s been done.

