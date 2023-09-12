After it was all over, organisers Normanton Town Council said: “That’s a wrap folks! Gala 2023 is finished. We would like to thank everyone who took part or supported this year’s Gala weekend.”

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said: “Glorious sunshine for the Normanton Gala! But it was quite the heat for the parade from Altofts this morning! Really needed the ice cream at the end. And I’m in awe of our local dance troupes and all the children who kept dancing all the way! Thanks to the brilliant Back Chat Brass who led the parade & especially to Normanton Town Council and everyone who was involved in organising such a great community day!”