Normanton Gala 2023. Picture Scott MerryleesNormanton Gala 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees
Here’s 18 pictures from a sweltering Normanton Gala 2023

It was an absolute scorcher for this year’s Normanton Gala and parade.
By James Carney
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Scores of people had a cracking time in the sunshine as the late-in-the-diary festival returned.

After it was all over, organisers Normanton Town Council said: “That’s a wrap folks! Gala 2023 is finished. We would like to thank everyone who took part or supported this year’s Gala weekend.”

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said: “Glorious sunshine for the Normanton Gala! But it was quite the heat for the parade from Altofts this morning! Really needed the ice cream at the end. And I’m in awe of our local dance troupes and all the children who kept dancing all the way! Thanks to the brilliant Back Chat Brass who led the parade & especially to Normanton Town Council and everyone who was involved in organising such a great community day!”

Next year’s gala will take place September 14 and September 15.

Normanton Gala 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Gala 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Gala 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Gala 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

