Here's 21 amazing pictures from Wakefield's last ever Long Division Festival
Wakefield city centre music festival Long Division was held for the last time.
By James Carney
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST
Arab Strap, The Lovely Eggs, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Orielles, bdrmm and The Research headlined.
Festival director Dean Freeman said: “I don't know how it could have gone better. I feel good because it ended in the best possible way. Ending on a positive note is how I want people to remember it. I feel happy about that.”
Here’s 21 pictures from the day.
