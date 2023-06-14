News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Here's 21 amazing pictures from Wakefield's last ever Long Division Festival

Wakefield city centre music festival Long Division was held for the last time.
By James Carney
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Arab Strap, The Lovely Eggs, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Orielles, bdrmm and The Research headlined.

Festival director Dean Freeman said: “I don't know how it could have gone better. I feel good because it ended in the best possible way. Ending on a positive note is how I want people to remember it. I feel happy about that.”

Here’s 21 pictures from the day.

Here's 21 pictures of the last ever Long Division Festival. Pictures by Andrew Benge

1. Collage Maker-14-Jun-2023-03-34-PM-9164.jpg

Here's 21 pictures of the last ever Long Division Festival. Pictures by Andrew Benge Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Lovely Eggs, Venue 23. Picture by Andrew Benge

2. Venue 23

The Lovely Eggs, Venue 23. Picture by Andrew Benge Photo: Andrew Benge

Photo Sales
Long Division Festival 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees

3. Long Division Festival 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees

Long Division Festival 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Long Division Festival 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees

4. Long Division Festival 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees

Long Division Festival 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6