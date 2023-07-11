Here’s 7 pictures from Wakefield’s dragon boat race

The race at Pugneys Park – organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chantry (Wakefield), Normanton and Horbury & Ossett Phoenix – attracted more than 800 people and helped raise money for local charities.

The event’s chairman, Bob Guard, said: “The main purpose of the event is to raise money for charities generally, including those supported by the organising Rotary Clubs, and this 13th running sees the total raised over the years now exceeding £400,000. The majority of this has been distributed to local charities. Not a single penny is used for administration or running expenses.”