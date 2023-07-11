News you can trust since 1852
Here’s 7 pictures from Wakefield’s dragon boat race

Spectators came out in droves for Wakefield’s 13th Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge.
By James Carney
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

The race at Pugneys Park – organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chantry (Wakefield), Normanton and Horbury & Ossett Phoenix – attracted more than 800 people and helped raise money for local charities.

The event’s chairman, Bob Guard, said: “The main purpose of the event is to raise money for charities generally, including those supported by the organising Rotary Clubs, and this 13th running sees the total raised over the years now exceeding £400,000. The majority of this has been distributed to local charities. Not a single penny is used for administration or running expenses.”

7 pictures from Wakefield's dragon boat race

7 pictures from Wakefield's dragon boat race

7 pictures from Wakefield's dragon boat race

The event was organised by organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chantry (Wakefield), Normanton and Horbury & Ossett Phoenix.

The final

The event was organised by organised by the Rotary Clubs of Chantry (Wakefield), Normanton and Horbury & Ossett Phoenix.

Chairman Bob Guard said: "Everybody makes a great effort to get into the fun day and one team wins a trophy for the best dressed."

best dressed winners.jpg

Chairman Bob Guard said: "Everybody makes a great effort to get into the fun day and one team wins a trophy for the best dressed."

The main purpose of the event is to raise money for charities generally, including those supported by the organising Rotary Clubs.

Ready for action

The main purpose of the event is to raise money for charities generally, including those supported by the organising Rotary Clubs.

