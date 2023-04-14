Here’s a collection of pictures from Jennifer Saunders and Judi Dench NHS drama Allelujah filmed in Wakefield

The studio behind the Wakefield-based NHS drama with an all star cast has shared these images from the film.

The film is will be available for premium digital ownership and premium digital rental from April 17.

It will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD from May 29.

Allelujah was directed by Richard Eyre from a screenplay by Heidi Thomas, and based on the stage play by Alan Bennett.

The film features a powerhouse cast led by Jennifer Saundersand newcomer Bally Gill, supported by Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi from Last Tango in Halifax, David Bradley, Russell Tovey and Julia McKenzie.

Undefined: readMore

1 . alle 4.jpg The cast with Alan Bennett Photo: Warner Brothers Photo Sales

2 . alle 3.jpg Much of the film was shot in Wakefield Photo: Warner Brothers Photo Sales

3 . Alle 1 a.jpg It will be available to buy next month Photo: ROB YOUNGSON Photo Sales

4 . Allelujah_26-11-21_RY_1754.dng Jennifer Saunders stars Photo: Photo Credit: Rob Youngson Photo Sales