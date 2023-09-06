News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Here's all you need to know about Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival 2023 - including Taylor Swift!

Despite laying claim to the UK’s largest pumpkin festival accolade, Farmer Copleys will be extending its 2023 pumpkin celebrations not only into twilight, flood-lit picking, but will be open for more days than ever before.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following its increasing success, including being voted the ‘Most Instagrammable Pumpkin Patch’, the festival seeks to celebrate the pumpkin and the turn of the autumnal season.

And this year, the festivities will be soundtracked by live bands and Katy Ellis, the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act, will be singing at the Party at the Pumpkins event on September 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plus, there are two days of Oktoberfest shenanigans on September 29, as The Jager Maestros join the party, singing and dancing the audience through traditional Oktoberfest drinking games and songs.

Farmer Copleys is once again opening for pumpkin picking - with even longer hours and more snacks and entertainmentFarmer Copleys is once again opening for pumpkin picking - with even longer hours and more snacks and entertainment
Farmer Copleys is once again opening for pumpkin picking - with even longer hours and more snacks and entertainment
Most Popular

Numerous photo opportunities are dotted throughout the festival, not just for human visitors, but four legged friends as well.

With the addition of a ‘doggy cat-walk’ competition being added to the conventional fancy dress competitions, there will be no issues getting that perfect photo for Instagram!

There will be something to keep every member of the family entertained as the pumpkin magic brings to life Farmer Copleys Velcrow The Scarecrow, The Pumpkin King and this year a rumoured Pumpkin Pixie and Fall Queen will be making appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will all be flitting between the pumpkin carving demonstrations, storytelling sessions, cookery demos, and pumpkin house.

There will also be demos of how pumpkins can be cooked and eaten all with the aim of reminding visitors that pumpkins aren’t just for carving.

Tickets for all events can be booked through the Farmer Copleys website here.

Related topics:Taylor SwiftQueenTicketsInstagram