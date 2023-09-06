Here's all you need to know about Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival 2023 - including Taylor Swift!

Watch more videos on Shots!

Following its increasing success, including being voted the ‘Most Instagrammable Pumpkin Patch’, the festival seeks to celebrate the pumpkin and the turn of the autumnal season.

And this year, the festivities will be soundtracked by live bands and Katy Ellis, the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act, will be singing at the Party at the Pumpkins event on September 23.

Plus, there are two days of Oktoberfest shenanigans on September 29, as The Jager Maestros join the party, singing and dancing the audience through traditional Oktoberfest drinking games and songs.

Farmer Copleys is once again opening for pumpkin picking - with even longer hours and more snacks and entertainment

Numerous photo opportunities are dotted throughout the festival, not just for human visitors, but four legged friends as well.

With the addition of a ‘doggy cat-walk’ competition being added to the conventional fancy dress competitions, there will be no issues getting that perfect photo for Instagram!

There will be something to keep every member of the family entertained as the pumpkin magic brings to life Farmer Copleys Velcrow The Scarecrow, The Pumpkin King and this year a rumoured Pumpkin Pixie and Fall Queen will be making appearances.

They will all be flitting between the pumpkin carving demonstrations, storytelling sessions, cookery demos, and pumpkin house.

There will also be demos of how pumpkins can be cooked and eaten all with the aim of reminding visitors that pumpkins aren’t just for carving.