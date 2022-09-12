Here’s how Express readers can leave a tribute to The Queen
Post your messages of tribute to the Queen in our online book of condolence.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:51 pm
The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.
In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.
Most Popular
-
1
Pensioner dies after being hit by a car in Castleford
-
2
Retro pics from our archive that show Wakefield in 1984
-
3
Castleford woman banned from Wilko and B&M for persistent anti-social behaviour
-
4
Queen Elizabeth II: 21 photos of when Her Majesty visited Wakefield
-
5
Thug jailed for claiming he could not get a lift to community service
Our sympathies and condolences are with all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time.