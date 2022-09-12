News you can trust since 1852
Here’s how Express readers can leave a tribute to The Queen

Post your messages of tribute to the Queen in our online book of condolence.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:51 pm

The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.

Our sympathies and condolences are with all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time.

Click here to join other readers in leaving a tribute to The Queen.

