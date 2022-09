Here’s how Express readers can leave a tribute to The Queen

The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.

