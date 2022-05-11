Here's how you can have lunch with Jane McDonald and raise money for Wakefield Hospice

The 'Lunch with Jane' event will take place at Leeds United's Centenary Pavilion on May 25.
There are three packages available to anyone wanting to attend.
The Gold Package: Tickets are £75 each and includes VIP meet and greet and a professional photograph with Jane McDonald, welcome drink, wine/prosecco on the table (1/2 bottle per person), two course lunch, table close to the stage, waiter service for drinks from the bar and professional table photo (guests only).
Silver package: Tickets are £60 each and includes welcome drink, wine/prosecco on the table (1/2 bottle per person), two course lunch and professional table photo (guests only).
Bronze package: Tickets are £45 each and includes welcome drink and two course lunch.
Tickets for each package are limited and selling fast. To book call 01924 331400 or click here. www.wakefieldhospice.org/support-us/events/lunch-with-jane-mcdonald.