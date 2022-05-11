Here's how you can have lunch with Jane McDonald and raise money for Wakefield Hospice

The 'Lunch with Jane' event will take place at Leeds United's Centenary Pavilion on May 25.

There are three packages available to anyone wanting to attend.

The Gold Package: Tickets are £75 each and includes VIP meet and greet and a professional photograph with Jane McDonald, welcome drink, wine/prosecco on the table (1/2 bottle per person), two course lunch, table close to the stage, waiter service for drinks from the bar and professional table photo (guests only).

Jane McDonald will be the guest of honour at a special lunch organised by Wakefield Hospice - and you're invited to join her.

Silver package: Tickets are £60 each and includes welcome drink, wine/prosecco on the table (1/2 bottle per person), two course lunch and professional table photo (guests only).

Bronze package: Tickets are £45 each and includes welcome drink and two course lunch.