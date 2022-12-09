Here are some of the best places to feast on a delicious roast dinner around Wakefield ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day.

With Christmas vastly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.

Ahead of the festive season, here’s where to find the best carveries served up in Wakefield – as rated by TripAdvisor – without lifting a finger.

1. Toby Carvery Denby Dale Road, Wakefield. 4 out of 5 TripAdvisor stars based on 757 reviews.

2. Silkwood Farm Silkwood Farm Pub Restaurant Mothers Way, Ossett. 4 TripAdvisor stars out of 5 based on 3064 reviews.

3. Swan and Cygnet Denby Dale Road Durkar, Wakefield. 4 out of 5 stars based on 797 reviews.

4. The Cock and Crown Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery 570 Doncaster Road Crofton, Wakefield. 3.5 TripAdvisor stars out of 5 based on 624 reviews.