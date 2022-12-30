Here’s some of the best local places to get your New Years takeaway treat according to Google Reviews.

The UK orders nearly twice as many takeaways as the average day on New Year’s Eve, according to research by Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps.

Research from the company revealed that the food ordering app and website taking 88% more orders on December 31 – compared to the days prior to the new year celebrations.

Alongside the research, the company has warned that food fans need to ensure their festive feasts are ordered in good time, so they can sit back and enjoy their favourite takeaway meal in the comfort of their own home.

So, whether it be a Chinese or pizza, a kebab or a curry, ensure that the year ends on a high.

Here’s some of the best local hotspots for a stress-free celebration to bring in the new year.

1. Chinese: Lucky House 142 Agbrigg Rd, Wakefield. 4 stars out of a possible 5 of Google Reviews and is open until 10pm.

2. Chinese: Sun Bo 151 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield. Sun Bo has 4 stars and is open until 11pm.

3. Chinese: Fung Wong 119 Doncaster Road, Belle Vue, Wakefield WF1 5DY. 3.7 stars and open until 11pm.

4. Indian: Rice 'n' Spice 134 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1TS. 4.6 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews and is open until 11pm.