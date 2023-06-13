The funding is available for individuals, organisations, and community groups to support new cultural projects to boost creativity across the district.

This month has been significant investment by the council into the culture grants programme which backs the creative sector in Wakefield and the Five Towns to produce high quality projects and enable communities to lead activities in their local areas – giving everyone access to arts and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said she was pleased to be announcing the grants to support creativity, culture and heritage across the district.

Wakefield Council has announced the first group of beneficiaries for the 2023 culture grant programme.

“It’s great that people in so many of our communities will be able to participate in and benefit from a diverse and inclusive range of activities in the coming months.

“This is about embracing and developing creativity wherever it is in our district. I’m excited that we’re supporting such a wide range of really important projects, from community-led murals to wellbeing workshops to musical events and activity.”

There are two grants available. Made in Wakefield for the creative sector, and Culture Everywhere for community groups to apply to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made in Wakefield grants range from £1,500 to £15,000 to support new creative work, and ambitious participatory projects.

Made in Sight is one of the organisations in the district selected for a "Made In Wakefield" grant

Culture Everywhere support community groups, charities and CICs, to run small arts and culture activities and events with their local communities.

These grants support residents across the district to have the opportunity to experience culture in their communities and are for up to £1,500.

One of the culture grants recipients recipients is Our House Wakefield, which will launch a year-long programme of cultural activity at Our House – the new LGBTQIA community hub in Wakefield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will offer opportunities for all community members to participate creatively, to learn new skills and share with monthly creative workshops and community open mic nights.

Louie Stafford, founder and managing director, said: “We are building something special for the Wakefield LGBTQ+ community through Our House; we are bringing local people together in a safe, affirming environment where we can share our passions and express ourselves freely.

"Receiving this funding has come at a critical time for our organisation and will enable us to deliver an exciting creative programme of events and workshops over the next nine months.

“We are so excited to get started.”

The Made in Wakefield grants recipients are:

Artist Claire Walker; Featherstone Rovers Foundation; Our House Wakefield; Wakefield Live; Portobello Community Forum; Sustain Wakefield; Suzie Cross; The Community Choir Wakefield; Wakefield District Sight Aid; Clarence Park Festival 2023 and Wakefield Pride.

The Culture Everywhere grants have been awarded to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Male Voice Choir; Pontefract Civic Society; Darrington Village Field Trust; Portobello Gala 2023; The Prince of Wales Hospice; Love 2 Act based in Wrenthorpe; Portobello Craft and Camera Group and Pontefract Art Club.

Interested applicants for future grants can visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/culture-grants to find out more.

Funding applications are open now, with Monday June 19, as the final Made in Wakefield deadline for 2023.