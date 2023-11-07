Here’s where and when you can pay your respects across the Wakefield district as Remembrance Day honours the fallen

Services will be held across the district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

Towns across Wakefield are marking Remembrance Sunday with memorial services to honour those who fell in battle.

Remembrance is a time to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, and November 12 will see the likes of Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and the surrounding area pay tribute.

Wakefield Council will be holding events to remember those who lost their lives in conflicts across the world.

Remembrance Day services will be held across the district to remember the fallen.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Festival of Remembrance is always a moving and important time of year.

“It is an opportunity to unite as one, to honour and remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.

“I hope as many people, as possible, will join us to pay their respects and ensure the contributions of past and present personnel in our Armed Forces are not forgotten.”

Here are the services taking place across the district:

Last year's laying of wreaths at the war memorial in Wakefield.

Wakefield

Members of the public are being encouraged to observe a two-minute silence on Friday, November 10 at 11am.

They are welcome to attend the War Memorial, opposite County Hall, where the Mayor, Coun Josie Pritchard and children from Pinders Primary School will lead the two-minute silence and lay wreaths.

Later in the evening, at 7pm, there will be a Festival of Remembrance Service in Wakefield Cathedral that is open to the public. People must be seated by 6.45pm.

Pontefract War Memorial.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 12, the annual Wreath Laying service will take place. Those who wish to take part should come to the Cathedral West Door where the Parade will depart at 10.40am, to walk to the nearby War Memorial where the service will start at 10.55am.

Featherstone

A schools Remembrance Service will be held on Friday, November 10 at the Featherstone War Memorial and Gardens on Station Lane.

The service will start at 10.55am. All schools and the general public are invited to attend.

The city of Wakefield came together to mark Remembrance Day in 2022.

An Armistice Day Service will be held on Saturday, November 11 at Featherstone War Memorial and Gardens. The Service will start at 10.55am. All are invited to attend.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 12, a full service will be held at the Featherstone War Memorial and Gardens on Station Lane.

Parade Muster will be 10am at the Memorial. The service will begin at 10.15am. The parade will then march down Station Lane to the St Thomas War Memorial, on St Thomas Road, where a second service will commence at 11am.

The parade will then move off down St Thomas Road where the attending Deputy Lieutenant and Town Mayor will take the salute following which the parade will be dismissed.

Horbury

A two-minute silence will take place on Saturday, November 11 at 11am in Horbury Memorial Garden.

Parades and services will be held at the weekend to remember.

Normanton

The Remembrance parade will meet on Sunday, November 12, at 10am at Normanton Town Hall and will depart at 10.20am.

A service will then be held at the War Memorial in Haw Hill Park at 10.30am.

There will be some traffic delays around the town hall and Haw Hill Park as roads will be closed for a short time while the parade makes its way to the park.

Altofts

The parade will meet at Altofts cemetery gates at 11.35am, leaving at 11.38am.

The Remembrance service will begin at 11.40am at the war memorial at the cemetery.

Pontefract

On Sunday, November 12, meet at Pontefract Town Hall, Bridge Street, at 10.30am, ready to march at 10.45am to Pontefract war memorial, via Marketplace and Beastfair, for the wreath laying ceremony.

Castleford

With a representative from the Lord lieutenant's office present, The Remembrance parade will muster at 10.15am outside the Salvation Army, led by The Salvation Army Band.

Setting off at 10.45am, the parade will proceed to Powell Street, outside the Liquid Spirit, where the memorial is to all the fallen of Castleford.

A short service will then be held and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, followed by the laying of the wreaths.

The parade will then walk to Castleford Parish Church for a Service of Remembrance before a mark of respect will be held at the war memorial.

Julia Davis, Poppy Appeal organiser for Castleford and one of the organisers behind the Remembrance service, said: "I am passionate about the Remembrance Parade having represented the Association of Wren's at The Cenotaph in London on a few occasions myself.”