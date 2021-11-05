Here’s where you can enjoy fireworks and bonfires in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on around the district.

A free firework display will take place in Thornes Park on Saturday, November 6, funded by Wakefield Council with the support of the Friends of CHaT Parks.

The event starts at 6pm with the low-noise children’s firework display at approximately 6.30pm, followed by the main reduced noise firework display at approximately 8pm.

The event has always proved popular in the past.

There will also be funfair rides and food stalls - subject to ground conditions.

No fireworks, sparklers or alcohol will be allowed on site for health and safety reasons. Anyone attending the event is advised to wear appropriate footwear as ground conditions can be slippery.

The council is encouraging residents to attend organised events where possible to celebrate Bonfire Night or follow the important Bonfire and Firework safety advice if hosting an event at home.

Hemsworth Water Park is hosting a bonfire and firework display from 5pm tonight. The event is free, with free designated parking at the Old Farmers’ site and Kinsley Greyhound Stadium.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the firework display at 6.45pm.

The Rustic Arms at Ackworth is putting on a firework display at 7.30pm. There will be a live singer before the display, a live band after and pie and peas, toffee apples and treats are available. Tickets are £2.

The Cobblers in Pontefract is serving bonfire food from 4.30-8.30pm with fireworks starting at 6.30pm while the Rising Sun at Whitwood has a bonfire and firework display from 6.30pm, cost is £3 adults, children free.