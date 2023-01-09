Here's your chance to ask key questions to Wakefield Council's decision makers

Wakefield Question Time will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at noon where Coun Denise Jeffery will be taking questions along with Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport and Director of Public Health, Anna Hartley.

All people need to do is post their questions in the comments section on the live stream on Facebook at @MyWakefield and the panel will answers as many questions as possible during the one-hour session.

Coun Jeffery said: “If you have a question about anything, we may be able to help with, please do join the session and get in touch. We’re here to help.”

