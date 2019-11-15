Hermes announces last dates for Christmas deliveries and issues a festive promise to customers

Hermes, the UK’s leading consumer delivery specialist, has announced the last recommended posting days to ensure presents are delivered in time for Christmas 2019.

They are:

Thursday, December 19 - For customers who want a Hermes courier to collect a parcel from them.

Saturday, December 21 (noon). For customers sending presents from Hermes’ nationwide network of ParcelShops, using the standard service.

Sunday, December 22 (noon). For customers sending presents from one of Hermes’ nationwide network of ParcelShops, using the next day service.

The company has also urged customers to let their recipients know that there is a parcel on the way using the tracking facility on the app or online.

This is particularly important when posting items close to the last dates, so that recipients can arrange to be available for delivery.

And they've also said they are delivering a Christmas promise in the lead-up to Christmas by offering a unique money back delivery guarantee.

For a seventh consecutive year, the Hermes Guaranteed Christmas Delivery Promise assures that all purchases will be delivered before Christmas Day; enabling retailers to avoid disappointing their online shoppers.

The terms of the commitment apply to each individual parcel that enters the Hermes network, with a UK mainland address, by 11.59pm on December 21 for standard deliveries and 11.59pm on December 22 for next day.

It guarantees that a minimum of one delivery attempt will be made to ensure purchases are received in time for Christmas; otherwise Hermes will refund the delivery charge.

Martijn De Lange, CEO of Hermes UK, said: “We’re happy to honour our Guaranteed Christmas Delivery Promise for the seventh year running and we anticipate it will be the busiest peak ever.

“Along with this promise, we have continued to significantly invest in our network and infrastructure to help retailers enjoy their most prosperous peak season to date.”