The bar supervisor at The Supper Club, on Silver Street, has been praised by the young woman and her mum for helping her.

Ryan jumped into help after he noticed something was not quite right between a man and a young woman on their first first date.

He noticed that the man was making her feel uncomfortable by making unsavoury remarks.

Bar supervisor at the Supper Club, Ryan Bellwood, has received thanks for helping a young woman get out of a 'bad date situation' .

When the lady excused herself to go to the toilet, Ryan gave the gentleman an ultimatum – either drink up and leave on his own accord or the bouncers would escort him off the premises.

Ryan, who is aged 22, said: “I was working the back bar with the couple sitting to the left. I overheard the girl saying ‘please don’t touch me’ which I thought ‘this is something I need to keep an eye on’.

"I then heard her say ‘no, I don’t like swearing’ so I thought he is making her feel uncomfortable.

"When I saw her leave to go to the toilet, I told him that he had a few minutes to drink up and leave on his own, or a bouncer was going to escort him off the premise,” added Ryan.

The woman and her mum returned to the Wakefield bar later to say thank you to Ryan.

"Thankfully he left on his own accord, the bouncers came to check everything was okay, and the lady was thankful that he had left.

"It is all just part of the job, I take pride in my work, and want The Supper Club to be known as the safest bar in Wakefield.

"We never really have any issues or problems. We have lots of lovely customers that come back and we want to carry on upholding this standard,” he said.

"I was always told growing up to be the person you want to be. I know that if I was in this situation and felt too uncomfortable to remove myself, I would appreciate any help I could get.”

Ryan talked to the woman to help calm her down for a few minutes before she organised a lift home.

She then returned a few weeks later with her mum to say thank you to Ryan and the team at The Supper Club for their help.

Neil Maguire, area manager at the Yorkshire Hospitality group that oversees The Supper Club, Blind Pig, The Counting House and Brick and Liquor, has also praised Ryan.

He said: “We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to our guests feeling uncomfortable in our venue. People come to us to have a fun and welcoming time.

“We would just like to express our thanks and gratitude for Ryan for how helped this young lady.

