High Sheriff plants tree honouring the Queen at Pontefract's The Prince of Wales Hospice
A special tree dedicated to The Queen has been planted at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.
The hospice was gifted the silver birch by Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson as part of a scheme marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
He has been given a small number of trees to distribute across West Yorkshire as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project, aimed at increasing and protecting the native tree cover.
High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Sue Baker led the official tree-planting ceremony at the hospice earlier this month before its Light Up A Life remembrance service.
Those at ceremony included Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield Councillor David Jones and Annette Jones, hospice patron Duncan Wood and Chairman of the hospice board Gordon Tollefson.
Mr Tollefson said: “It is a real honour to have had this Silver Birch allocated to us. As it grows it will continue to remind our community of Her Late Majesty.”