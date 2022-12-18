High Sheriff plants tree honouring the Queen at Pontefract's The Prince of Wales Hospice

The hospice was gifted the silver birch by Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson as part of a scheme marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

He has been given a small number of trees to distribute across West Yorkshire as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project, aimed at increasing and protecting the native tree cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Sue Baker led the official tree-planting ceremony at the hospice earlier this month before its Light Up A Life remembrance service.

The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, Sue Baker MBE, JP, DL planting the Silver Birch tree that was kindly donated

Those at ceremony included Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield Councillor David Jones and Annette Jones, hospice patron Duncan Wood and Chairman of the hospice board Gordon Tollefson.

Mr Tollefson said: “It is a real honour to have had this Silver Birch allocated to us. As it grows it will continue to remind our community of Her Late Majesty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad