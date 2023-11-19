High street chain Next set to move warehouse to South Elmsall after closure of Bradford facility announced

Next could relocate its operations to South Elmsall after it revealed plans to close a warehouse in Bradford.

Retail and distribution trade union Usdaw will consult with the retailer over the future of its Bradford warehouse.

The union said Next will close its Toftshaw Lane facility and will move its returns processing operation into a new online fulfilment facility being developed in South Elmsall.

Mark Todd, Usdaw national officer, said: "Myself and Usdaw reps will now enter into a meaningful consultation talks, where we will have the opportunity to look at the company’s business case.

“Our priorities are to secure the best available deal for those impacted by these proposals and keep as many staff as possible employed within the business and where necessary support members securing alternative employment. In the meantime, we are providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need at this difficult time.”