Historic former HSBC bank in Pontefract to be converted into bar and holiday flats

Wakefield Council has granted permission for the transformation of the historic building on Ropergate.

HSBC shut down the branch as part nationwide closures to transfer banking services online.

A planning statement submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant, Rich Keys Ltd, describes the property as a “grand building of historic and architectural merit”.

Full planning permission has been granted for a bar on the ground floor.

Three flats on the upper floors are to be retained.

One of the flats will accommodate the new bar’s manager.

The other two properties are to be let out as “short-term rentals for tourists.”

The document states: “The proposal will provide a new high-quality drinking establishment within the town centre.”

It adds : “The building was occupied by a high street bank for many years.

“However, the business took the decision to close the branch and it has remained vacant since the closure.

“It is essential that a viable new user is found for this prominent building within the town centre and conservation area.”

The company behind the development has already completed a successful conversion of a grade II listed building in Pontefract’s Market Place, now a bar called The Printers Draft.

The documents states: “This has become a successful and popular venue within the town with an excellent local reputation.

“The applicant is a highly reputable operator of bars in Yorkshire, including within Pontefract town centre.”

The proposed opening hours of the new bar are from 11am to 12.30am, daily.