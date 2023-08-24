The 60kW solar installation, consisting of 111 550kW panels, has been strategically placed on the prominent local sports club’s rooftops, on Eastmoor Road, to harness clean, renewable energy from the sun.

By converting sunlight into electricity, the system is expected to generate a substantial portion of the club's energy needs, providing a greener and more eco-friendly approach to powering the facility.

Steve Omatseone, general manager of Wakefield Sports Club, said: "As a sports club which has been deeply rooted in the community for over 170 years, we recognise the importance of promoting sustainability and preserving our environment and club for the future.”