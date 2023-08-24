News you can trust since 1852
Historic Wakefield Sports Club installs solar panels in push to be more eco-conscious

Wakefield Sports Club has announced another significant milestone in its 176-year history with a state-of-the-art solar panel installation.
By Shawna Healey
Published 24th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The 60kW solar installation, consisting of 111 550kW panels, has been strategically placed on the prominent local sports club’s rooftops, on Eastmoor Road, to harness clean, renewable energy from the sun.

By converting sunlight into electricity, the system is expected to generate a substantial portion of the club's energy needs, providing a greener and more eco-friendly approach to powering the facility.

Steve Omatseone, general manager of Wakefield Sports Club, said: "As a sports club which has been deeply rooted in the community for over 170 years, we recognise the importance of promoting sustainability and preserving our environment and club for the future.”

By adopting solar power, the club says it is taking a proactive stance in the fight against climate change and playing its part in mitigating the impacts of global warming.