History of the Battle of Wakefield that took place 562 years ago today

Richard, Duke of York, the disputed King of England and his 5,000 men were ready to fight for his right to the throne from his home at Sandal Castle.

And just a few miles away an army had been assembled at Pontefract Castle.

The Lancastrian forces, under the command of Margaret of Anjou, the wife of King Henry VI, numbered an estimated 15,000.

In almost blizzard conditions, 562-years ago today, two armies clashed in a bloody battle that would change the course of the country’s history.

Both armies clashed on December 30, 1460 on land that is now Manygates Park.

It is estimated that as many as 3,000 men were killed in the battle, with Richard’s forces, the Yorkists, accounting for most of the casualties.

The battle of Wakefield was the fifth one of the Wars of the Roses fought between the Houses of Lancaster and York between 1455 and 1485.

Historian Helen Cox, who has written an authoritative book, The Battle of Wakefield Revisited, said: “The Lancastrians were led by King Henry VI, who had held the throne since 1429, and the Yorkists were led by Richard, Duke of York, who made a bid for the crown.

“The Lancastrians used Pontefract Castle as a stronghold throughout the wars and Richard, Duke of York owned Sandal Castle.”

The first battle took place at St Albans in 1455 and was a Yorkist victory. Four years of uneasy truce followed.

Helen added: “Tensions between the two houses intensified after 1459 and the Yorkists were victorious again in the 1460 Battle of Northampton when King Henry VI was captured and imprisoned.”

Richard then went to London to enter parliament and try to claim the throne. But his bid was rejected.

Instead, the Act of Accord was passed, meaning Richard would be heir to the throne after Henry’s death.

Queen Margaret - Henry’s wife - was outraged and began increasing the size of the Lancastrian army to free the King. The supporters gathered at Pontefract Castle.

Helen takes up the story: “In early December 1460, Richard, Duke of York, left London to make his way to his castle at Sandal with his son Edmund,Earl of Rutland, arriving around December 21.

“On December 30, Richard left the castle marching down the present-day Manygates Lane to face the enemy deployed in the Portobello area.

“Once committed on the field he was betrayed by a supposed ally, surrounded and outnumbered.”

When it became obvious the battle was lost Edmund, Earl of Rutland and his troops made a break for the north and tried to escape through Wakefield.

They were pursued by John, Lord Clifford of Craven and it is believed they were assassinated outside the Chantry Chapel.

Richard tried to fight his way back the safety of Sandal Castle but was killed on the field.

This spot has been identified as being the triangle of land where Milnthorpe Lane and Manygates Lane meet - now the site of Manygates School.