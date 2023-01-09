The multi-BAFTA award winning Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire, made it’s long-awaited return on New Year’s Day as Sergeant Catherine Cawood discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

This sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.

Cawood’s grandson, Ryan (played by Rhys Connah), is now 16 and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle.

Did you spot Wakefield in last night's episode?

Last night, eagle-eyed Happy Valley fans might have been left a little bit confused following scenes set in Sheffield.

The episode saw Catherine follow her sister Clare and her boyfriend Neil as they seemingly escorted her Ryan to see his father Tommy Lee Royce in a Sheffield prison behind her back.

But the scenes of the prison were infact HMP Wakefield. Did you spot it?

The walls of the prison on Parliament Street, were could be seen while Catherine watched from across the road on Piccadilly.

Penned by Sally Wainwright, the show takes place in the Calder Valley - with the Yorkshire theme commonplace in the television writers work. Wainwright, a Yorkshirewoman herself, found critical acclaim with her series before Happy Valley, the award winning Last Tango in Halifax.

Explaining the show to uninitiated audiences through the BBC, Wainwright explained Happy Valley “is not a police show, it’s a show about Catherine, who happens to be a police officer. It’s not a police procedural, it’s not a crime show. It’s really about Catherine and about what happened to her in the past and this weird crooked relationship she has with this man who affected her life so badly.

The second series ended in 2016 with an average audience of 9.3 million.

Happy Valley’s final series will continue on Sunday on BBC1 at 9pm. You can catch-up with every episode to date now on BBC iplayer.

