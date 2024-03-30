Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New passport fees were announced by the UK government last week and people with holidays booked in the coming months have been warned of a looming deadline.

The cost to apply for a new passport is set to rise on April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those whose passports are nearing their expiry date are being urged to renew their passports before that date to avoid extra fees.

Holidaymakers jetting off to Spain and Turkey this summer warned of April deadline

A standard online application will increase from £82.50 to £88.50, while the cost for children's passports will rise from £53.30 to £57.50.

The price of postal applications will also go up from £93 to £100 for adults and from £64 to £69 for children.

Brits abroad will also be affected as a standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to £112.50 for adults and £77 for children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These prices include passport renewals. It currently takes around three weeks from the date of applying for passports to arrive.

Make this check if you're going on holiday this summer.

If you’re planning a holiday and still have months left until yourpassports expires, you still might need to renew your passport before your travel, depending on the country you’re visiting.

Spain requires visitors to have at least three months left on their passports at the time they're due to leave, while the rules in Turkey mean that passports must have at least 150 days, or five months, from the date that they arrive until it expires.

The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad