Holidaymakers jetting off aborad this summer warned of April deadline
New passport fees were announced by the UK government last week and people with holidays booked in the coming months have been warned of a looming deadline.
The cost to apply for a new passport is set to rise on April 11.
Those whose passports are nearing their expiry date are being urged to renew their passports before that date to avoid extra fees.
A standard online application will increase from £82.50 to £88.50, while the cost for children's passports will rise from £53.30 to £57.50.
The price of postal applications will also go up from £93 to £100 for adults and from £64 to £69 for children.
Brits abroad will also be affected as a standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to £112.50 for adults and £77 for children
These prices include passport renewals. It currently takes around three weeks from the date of applying for passports to arrive.
If you’re planning a holiday and still have months left until yourpassports expires, you still might need to renew your passport before your travel, depending on the country you’re visiting.
Spain requires visitors to have at least three months left on their passports at the time they're due to leave, while the rules in Turkey mean that passports must have at least 150 days, or five months, from the date that they arrive until it expires.
The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.
The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders. The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services.