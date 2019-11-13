Holidays are NOT coming: Coca-Cola truck snubs Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford on 2019 tour

Holidays will NOT be coming to the Wakefield district this Christmas - because the Coca-Cola truck tour will not be coming to town.

The full breakdown of the Coke truck tour dates have been announced for 2019 - meaning the Christmas holidays are most definitely coming soon.

But there will be no festive joy for Wakefield fans as the city, along with Pontefract and Castleford do not feature on this year's trek around the country.

Coca-Cola has confirmed that the truck, which brings free drinks to cities across the UK, will be kicking off its trip around Britain on November 15.

It will visit 19 cities all over the country – and the nearest it will get to our region is Leeds.

Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November : 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh

Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November : 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff

Tuesday 19 November : Asda, Creechbarrow Rd Taunton

Thursday 21 November : Asda Boldon, North Rd, Boldon Colliery

Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November : White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds

Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November : Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Wednesday 27 November : Asda, Pudsey, Leeds

Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November : Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth

Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November : Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough

Monday 2 December : Asda Eastlands, Manchester

Tuesday 3 December : Asda, Leyton Mill, London

Wednesday 4 December : Asda, Watford

Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December : Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester

Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December : Intu Merry Hill, Dudley

Tuesday 10 December : Sainsbury’s Beckton, London

Wednesday 11 December : Sainsbury’s Basildon, Essex

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December : Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December : Intu Lakeside, Essex

Sunday 15 December : O2 Arena, London