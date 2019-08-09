Holly strikes gold with three medals at the British Transplant Games

A little girl has defied the odds again to take home three gold medals at the British Transplant Games.

Holly Wilson, 8, was born with a rare kidney condition called congenital nephrotic syndrome, which caused her kidneys to leak protein.

Holly with some of the medals she earned at the games.

Following several years of being poorly, Holly, from Castleford, underwent a transplant when she was just four years old.

Mum Natalie, who donated the kidney that saved Holly’s life, said she had defied the odds by going on to compete in five sports at the British Transplant Games in Newport last month.

Natalie, 38, said: “I’m so proud of her and how far she’s come. She’s gone through more than any adult has, she’s had more operations than I’ve ever had.

“She’s thriving, going out. She’s so confident for an eight year old.

“She was determined to get a gold. She said ‘I’m going to get a gold’ and she just amazed herself. I think she did fab. She loved it.”

The annual games provide a chance for transplant patients to take part in competitive sports against other patients from across the country.

Competing in the games for the fourth time, Holly secured a gold medal in running as well as two silvers in sport stacking and the obstacle course.

Holly was diagnosed when she was just two days old and underwent her transplant just weeks after her fourth birthday.

She spent eight weeks on dialysis before receiving a new kidney and will have to take immunosuppressant medication for the rest of her life.

Despite this, Natalie says her daughter continues to remain positive. She said: “It’s all she’s known. The hospital are like a second family.

“It’s fab, the kids just pick up where they left off last year. They’re all on medications every day and they’ve all got the scars.”

Natalie is also urging people to sign up to the Organ Donor register ahead of Organ Donation Week in September.