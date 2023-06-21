The city’s MP and council leader said today they have written to home secretary Suella Braverman objecting to the “irresponsible” decision.

It is understood the Home Office intends to increase the number of asylum seeker spaces at Cedar Court, on Denby Dale Road, from 148 to 306.

The move comes days after Wakefield Council was informed that St Pierre Hotel, in Newmillerdam, will be used to temporarily accommodate asylum seekers.

A number of the district’s hotels are already being used to accommodate asylum seekers.

The Labour-run local authority says public services in the district are already under strain as a result of the policy.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said the rising number of asylum seekers in the district had become a health and safety concern due to a lack of resources for vulnerable people.

Coun Jeffery said: “We’re not prepared to bear the brunt of this government’s complete and utter incompetence.

“The proposed capacity at hotels across the district far exceeds what is currently in place.

“It raises questions about the health and safety of the situation, potentially leaving vulnerable people living without enough support.

“This government must act now. This situation is spiralling out of control and is having a devastating impact. That needs to change quickly.”

In March this year, the Labour Party put forward a clause to the illegal migration bill, which would have forced the government to consult with local authorities before imposing asylum hotels on them.

The clause was voted down.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood said: “At present, the Conservative government has ensured that there is no recourse for Wakefield Council to oppose this decision.

“This is yet another decision forced on Wakefield by the Tories in Westminster.”

Dewsbury’s Tory MP Mark Eastwood last week accused his own government of ‘harming tourism’ in Wakefield by using the city’s hotels to house asylum seekers.

Mr Eastwood is the Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for the new constituency of Wakefield West and Denby Dale.

He said: “The area around Newmillerdam is a visitor hotspot for Wakefield, and with Cedar Court also in long-term use for asylum seekers it’s harming the tourism industry in the area at peak season.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Commenting on the situation at St Pierre hotel last week, a spokesperson said it has a statutory obligation to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

The spokesperson added: “The significant increase in illegal, unnecessary and dangerous channel crossings has put our asylum system under incredible strain and made it necessary to continue to use hotels to accommodate some asylum seekers.

