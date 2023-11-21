Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Rebecca and Adam McElhatton bought the run-down property on Ferrybridge Road six years ago, it was in need of serious repair.

But over time, and while living there with their four children, the pair have stripped each room back and invested more than £100,000 giving the house a complete refurbishment.

"We were first drawn to the house due to the size and potential we saw in it,” said Rebecca.

The house in Castleford has been transformed

"It was very run down when we purchased it, needing new windows, roof repairs and new joists and floorboards in some places.

"Every room needed taking back to the brick inside and starting again.

"We plastered the entire house, took out the old staircase and had a bespoke oak one made.

"We removed all the original cast iron fireplaces from each room and they were sent away and sandblasted and re-painted.

Rebecca and Adam McElhatton have transformed a Castleford house

"The chimneys in the living room and hallway were cleaned and a log burner installed.

"The kitchen was completely removed and a new one was fitted.

"The loft area was completely gutted and rebuilt into two bedrooms.

"It's taken us six years to get to this standard at the same time as bringing our four children up.

The work has taken six years

"All original coving and other Edwardian features were kept and repaired and, where it couldn't be saved – like the skirting and architrave – pieces were sent off and we had new ones made to the same profile and shape.

"We have put so much time and work into the house and didn't want to lose any of the character of the original property.

"We love the grand size of the house and it has suited our growing family for years.

"We have lots of amazing memories with our children in this house and will be very sad to move but hope it brings joy to another family and is still here in another 100 years.”

The six-bedroom home dates back to the 1920s and has three floors as well as a large cellar.