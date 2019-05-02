Homes approved on former factory site in Wakefield

Homes are to be built on the site of a former clothing factory in Wakefield.

Six properties will now be built on the site of Victoria Works, on the corner of Elder Grove and Balne Avenue.

The plans have been submitted by Ossett-based developer, The Wilkes Group, who had originally applied to build eight homes, but have since reduced it to six.

Situated in a residential area, the site had consisted of a clothing factory, bakery and flock mill. In its place will be three pairs of semi-detached dwellings with four houses fronting onto Balne Avenue and the remaining two onto Elder Grove.

Four letters of objections had been submitted with issues raised over existing parking problems and the height of the proposed houses.

Despite this, planning officers gave the development the green light on Tuesday, saying it would not have an impact on highway safety or visual amenities.