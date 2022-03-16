Homes for Ukraine in Wakefield: How you can help give fleeing refugees a home

UK individuals, charities, community groups and businesses can now record their interest in supporting Ukrainians through the scheme.

Phase One of the scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian or a named Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property.

Anyone who has a named person who they wish to sponsor should get in contact with them directly and prepare to fill in a visa application. The visa application will go live on Friday, March 18.

If a person doesn’t know anyone to sponsor, they may wish to get in touch with charities, faith groups or local community organisations who are starting to make connections between individuals.

People can also record their interest as an individual or as an organisation.

Individual sponsors will be asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We have a strong history in our district of welcoming refugees, and we are already aware that many residents are keen to help those affected by this latest conflict. I would encourage anyone who wants to offer their homes to register their interest.”

Details of funding, which will be made available to support families and local public services, have not yet been fully confirmed by the Government.

Coun Jeffery said: “As a council and a district, we are more than willing to offer safe sanctuary to those in need, so I am urging the Government to support us to do this properly.

"We need to play a crucial role in helping families settle into their communities and access public services, including schools, public health and other support, especially access to specialist counselling. The extra funding to support us to do this needs to come quickly.”

For more information or to record interest visit the Homes for Ukraine webpage. Sponsors will be kept updated on the scheme.

Wakefield Council has already announced a £25,000 donation to its twin town of Konin in Poland, on behalf of the district’s residents, to help provide critical humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

Konin is active in supporting the refugees and is also in active contact with its twin city of Chernivtsi in Ukraine. The money will be used to purchase items that the authorities in Chernivtsi have conveyed are particularly needed, including medicines, food, clothing, beds, mattresses and blankets, they also need things such as power generators, mechanised tools for dismantling debris and machines for transporting people.

The donation is in direct response to a plea for support from Piotr Korytowski, the Mayor of Konin. Wakefield Council has a long-standing relationship with Konin, and after over 30 years of twinning, has developed bonds of friendship and mutual support.

The council is also now flying the Ukrainian flag from all council buildings, as a gesture of solidarity.