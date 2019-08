Homes are being planned on the site of an old working man’s club in South Kirkby.

Up to seven new properties are being earmarked for the land occupied by the derelict Emjay’s Club on Minsthorpe Lane.

The club has been empty for a number years and is in a state of disrepair.

If approved, all of the homes will have three bedrooms and each be allocated two parking spaces.

The proposals include three pairs of semi-detached home sand a dormer bungalow.