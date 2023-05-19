Harrogate-based Luce and Bear has partnered with the life-saving charity, which has an air base in Wakefield, to help raise vital funds.

It currently costs £19,000 per day to maintain and operate the YAA’s two Airbus H145 Helicopters, with the charity reliant on volunteers and their fundraising efforts.

Now, talented sisters Lucy and Clare Bulmer, have created a unisex navy hoodie, which showcases an intricately crafted, hand-drawn design, based on the essence of the YAA’s lifesaving missions and the beauty of Yorkshire, to help fundraise for the charity.

Crew members from Yorkshire Air Ambulance sporting their hoodies.

Within the design, a multitude of symbolic illustrations, each holding significant importance to the emergency response charity.

From representations of the region's four major trauma units to common accidents the air ambulance frequently attends, such as motorbike and horse incidents, the design also pays homage to the male and female crew who selflessly serve the community.

All elements are then brought together by a central helipad illustration, symbolising the crucial role Yorkshire Air Ambulance plays in saving lives from the sky.

The collaboration between Luce and Bear and Yorkshire Air Ambulance first began at the charity’s first Christmas lunch event in 2022.

Luce and Bear founders, Lucy and Clare Bulmer wearing their Yorkshire Air Ambulance collaboration hoodie at a presentation in Wakefield.

The sisters hosted a stall on the day, forming an instant connection with the YAA team through their shared dedication to charitable causes.

The fundraising hoodie design inspiration was taken from Luce and Bears bestselling ‘healing hoodie’ which is an ode to Lucy's ongoing battle with chronic Lyme Disease, aiming to offer strength, power, love, and luck to those facing their own personal battles.

Leanne Seward, Marketing and Brand Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed her delight with the collaboration, saying: "Working with Luce and Bear on this charity collaboration has been an absolute pleasure.

"Their dedication to creating meaningful designs that resonate with our mission is truly commendable. We are grateful for their support and the opportunity to partner with such a passionate and talented brand.

The YAA crew, pictured at the charity's air base in Wakefield, were deeply moved by the thought behind each illustration on the hoodie.

"Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those we serve".

Following the creation of the hoodie, the sisters presented their designs to the helicopters’ lifesaving crews during a visit to YAA’s Nostell air base in Wakefield.

Lucy and Clare, who have over 20 years of shared retail experience, added: "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Yorkshire Air Ambulance on this meaningful project.

"As sisters and passionate designers, it has been a truly fulfilling experience to create a hoodie collection that not only showcases our love for Yorkshire but also supports such an essential lifesaving charity.

This collaboration is just the beginning for us, and we have big dreams to expand our range in the future. We can't wait to see how people respond to our designs and join us in making a difference."