Charlie Tipton bought and spent time renovating the chippy in the town’s Poplar Grove that had been closed since the Covid pandemic and says the business has boomed since reopening last summer becoming a firm favourite in the neighbourhood.

Mr Tipton officially reopened the transformed chippy in June 2022 and has been working hard to serve the local community ever since.

"I’ve known this fish and chip shop most of my life, as it was owned for a long time by a good friend of mine Terry Atkinson,” he said.

Charlie Tipton has taken over Polar Grove Fisheries in Pontefract and turned it into a huge success

"It was such a shame when the chip shop closed due to Covid and I was eager to buy it and re open it for the community.”

Poplar Grove is Mr Tipton’s second shop in the area, as he also owns Hillside Fisheries in neighbouring Ackworth – both businesses come under his brand “Charlie’s Chippy”.

He says the secret to his success is because he makes fish and chips the traditional Yorkshire way – frying in beef dripping – and as a result customers are now coming from right across Pontefract and beyond.

And as the community has warmed to the friendly fryer, tucking into his tasty fish and chips, Mr Tipton says he is doing everything he can to give back, especially during hard times with families facing the cost of living crisis.

Charlie is thrilled with how the community has accepted him and the chip shop

Since opening, the shop has run lots of raffles giving away free chippy teas and high street vouchers.

Over Christmas Mr Tipton ran a prize draw for customers to win free fish and chips for a year, amongst other ways of giving back to the local area in a time where pockets are squeezed.

"It has been great meeting and make friends with so many customers and we look forward to meeting more this year, ” added Mr Tipton.