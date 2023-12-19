A retired joiner from Horbury had his first book published when he started writing for his grandchildren after his wife died.

Colin Hirst, of Primrose Way, began writing after his wife, Lesley, died in 2017.

The first book was published in 2021 when he was 73 with a follow-up out earlier this year and a third due on Christmas Eve.

He said: “I thought I can't sit about watching telly so I’ll write some stories for my grandchildren.

Retired joiner Colin Hirst has written childrens books. Picture Scott Merrylees

“I'd never done anything like it and English was my worst subject by far.

“It was desperation during the long winter evenings due to grief and loneliness, and for the sake of my sanity that l began to write.

"The stories were aimed to be read to my grandchildren, it was their response to the stories that prompted me to send one of them to a publisher.

"I expected it to come straight back but I got this lovely letter saying they thought it was adorable and they wanted to publish it.”

Mr Hirst at work. Picture Scott Merrylees

The stories – Ambra’s World, Ambra’s Winter on the Farm, and Ambra's Long Journey – tell the story of a blackbird who falls from a nest and the adventures she has with her hedgehog friend.

Mr Hirst said: “It shows you're never too old to do anything. It's ironic in the sense that if my wife hadn't died I wouldn't have been bored out of my mind and wouldn't have done it.”

He thought of the subject of the stories for his grandchildren William, six at the time, Martha, nine, and Lauren, nine, after being inspired as a child by his grandfather’s farm in Middlestown.

Mr Hirst moved to Ossett when he married in 1971 and made bespoke furniture from a workshop in the town during the last 15 years of his career.

He has been speaking to the Cluntergate Centre in Horbury about setting up a “man shed” with activities.

He said: “Lots of men are on their own. You never expect your wife will go before you and when it happens and you are left on you suffer mentally.”

Mr Hirst is also a walk leader from Horbury Walkers, based at the centre.