Believed to be one of the biggest recent awards by the National Lottery Community Fund in the region, Horbury Churches Together will be using the funding to deliver the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project over the next three years.

The project works predominantly with 11-21 year olds and involves running the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, holiday clubs and events.

It also provides youth clubs, community intergenerational work, LBGTQ+ support work, confidence groups and individual mentoring.

Young people can access training such as archery, and cooking skills, as well as working in local parks and streets to help improve the local community.

Darren Byford, Chair of Horbury Churches Together, said: “This funding is a massive boost for the project and will enable it to continue making a real difference to the lives of young people in our area.

“The project is a major support structure for our young people at a time when many need it more than ever.

"Our young people have the legacy of the pandemic to deal with as well as the cost of living crisis and another potential recession.

“Our mantra is to never give up on any young person.

"All are deserving of our every effort to help them develop at their own pace, achieve their full potential, and enjoy a full and valuable adult life.

“We are here to help them grow, gain skills and confidence and support them to overcome personal issues, health and family circumstances.”

Horbury Churches Together is providing an additional £126,000 to run the project.

This funding is being sourced by match funding bids and through volunteers carrying out street collections, coffee mornings, events, and by sponsorship of the group’s ‘Great North Run’ team, who will be taking to the streets of Newcastle in September to complete the 13.1 mile course.

The Horbury Break Through Project covers Horbury, Netherton, Middlestown and Overton with some new supporting work in Ossett and Lupset and the new developed project will start in September.

The eight churches that make up the Horbury Churches Together provide free or low-cost premises.

They also provide many volunteers and assist with fundraising activities.

John Walter, Charity Business Manager, added: “We have a great team involved in this and everything about the Horbury Break Through project has the community at the heart of it.

"From the involvement of our churches and the fantastic volunteers to the young people themselves who are heavily involved in decision making and have representation on our Board of Trustees.”

“This funding will make a positive difference to our young people.

"I’d like to thank the National Lottery and all the volunteers who continue to raise money to support this fantastic work.

"We’d love to her from anyone who wants to join us and help our young people make the very best of their lives.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Gary Bentley by e-mail on [email protected] or call 01924 275859.