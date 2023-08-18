News you can trust since 1852
Horbury garden and allotments club to hold annual show and harvest festival in September

Horbury and District Allotments and Gardens Association is set to hold their annual show and harvest festival next month.
By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

This year, the show will be held on Saturday, September 2, in the Horbury Working Members’ Club on Cluntergate, Horbury.

Entries for the show will be accepted from 9am to 12.30pm. And judging will take place from 1pm to 3pm, followed by the official opening at 4.30pm.

Exhibitors, whether members of the association or not, can enter for a wide range of prizes. Last year, after a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show was a showcase for many old and new exhibitors.

Horbury and District Allotments and Gardens Associations are set to hold their annual show and harvest festival on Sunday, September 3.
Horbury and District Allotments and Gardens Associations are set to hold their annual show and harvest festival on Sunday, September 3.
This year, for the first time, the association is being joined by the Horbury, Ossett and District Chrysanthemum Society.

Richard Smith, chairman of Horbury and District Allotments and Gardens Association, said: “A lot of hard work goes into preparing for our show.,, but, in the end, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

"It’s a good feeling to know that we are keeping going the almost one hundred years’ tradition of Horbury flower and vegetable shows. We hope the people of Horbury and beyond will continue to support us again this year.”

And on Sunday, September 3, the association’s harvest festival will take place, here produce from the previous day’s show will be auctioned off in aid of community organisations. Horbury Victoria Brass Band will be performing at the event from 2pm.

For further information about the show and how to enter, show schedules are available from The Trading Hut, Southwell Lane, Horbury, and also online from www.horburyallotments.com.

All entries are welcome.

