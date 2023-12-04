Horbury residents light up Southfield Close in aid of Andy's Man Club and Memory Action Group

A group of Horbury residents have lit up their street to raise money for charity for the fifth year in a row.

Neighbours from Southfield Close, first came together at Christmas 2019 to put on a festive display of lights on the houses around their street.

They clubbed together to buy a tree and lights to place on the roundabout at the bottom of the street.

Member of the group, Anne Morgan-Ivin said: “We started decorating the street with lights in 2019. The first year it was just a communal effort, we didn’t ask for any money for charity.

Southfield Close residents were joined by councillors Darren Byford, Deb Nicholls and Gwen Page who all attended the official switch-on on Friday.

"But we noticed that we a lot of cars and people walking past and one or two of my neighbours said they had people knocking on their door and giving them money. So, we started collected money for charity in 2020.

"We’ve had phenomenal success and have raised over £5,000 for several good causes in those three years.”

This year, money raised will be doanted to Andy’s Man Club and Memory Action Group.

Anne said: “We have been greatly assisted by councillors Darren Byford, Deb Nicholls and Gwen Page who all attended the official switch-on on Friday.

Residents have put on a festive display of lights on the houses around their street in Horbury.

“This year, Coun Byford has very kindly arranged for the council to install a rooted living tree in a custom build surround. This should give many years of enjoyment and is kinder to the environment than buying and disposing a cut tree each year.”

The festive display can be seen at Southfield Close, Horbury, WF4 5AZ until New Year’s Day.