News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Horbury salon to hold fundraiser in memory of Rai-leyah Saddique who passed away at just 10-years-old last year

The owners of a beauty salon in Horbury are hosting a charity day in memory of a young girl who passed away suddenly.
By News Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paige and Lauren Ablett, who own The Olive Room on Westfield Road, will be raising money for Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) Children’s Ward at their salon on Sunday, October 15 from 10am to 3pm.

It’s in memory of Rai-leyah Saddique, who was just 10-years-old when she suffered an unexpected and catastrophic bleed on her brain in November 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following an unsuccessful operation to release the fluid on her brain, Rai-leyah passed away.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 15.The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 15.
The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 15.
Most Popular
Read More
ITV Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow announces air date

Her family now want to help others who are going through similar situations by raising as much money as possible for the LGI Children’s Ward.

On the day there will be treatments including blow dries, hand massages and face painting on offer, as well as refreshments, with all donations going directly to LGI.

For more information, visit The Olive Room on Facebook or Instagram. Everyone is welcome on the day.

Related topics:Leeds General Infirmary