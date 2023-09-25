Horbury salon to hold fundraiser in memory of Rai-leyah Saddique who passed away at just 10-years-old last year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paige and Lauren Ablett, who own The Olive Room on Westfield Road, will be raising money for Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) Children’s Ward at their salon on Sunday, October 15 from 10am to 3pm.
It’s in memory of Rai-leyah Saddique, who was just 10-years-old when she suffered an unexpected and catastrophic bleed on her brain in November 2022.
Following an unsuccessful operation to release the fluid on her brain, Rai-leyah passed away.
Her family now want to help others who are going through similar situations by raising as much money as possible for the LGI Children’s Ward.
On the day there will be treatments including blow dries, hand massages and face painting on offer, as well as refreshments, with all donations going directly to LGI.
For more information, visit The Olive Room on Facebook or Instagram. Everyone is welcome on the day.