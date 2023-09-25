Horbury salon to hold fundraiser in memory of Rai-leyah Saddique who passed away at just 10-years-old last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paige and Lauren Ablett, who own The Olive Room on Westfield Road, will be raising money for Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) Children’s Ward at their salon on Sunday, October 15 from 10am to 3pm.

It’s in memory of Rai-leyah Saddique, who was just 10-years-old when she suffered an unexpected and catastrophic bleed on her brain in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an unsuccessful operation to release the fluid on her brain, Rai-leyah passed away.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 15.

Her family now want to help others who are going through similar situations by raising as much money as possible for the LGI Children’s Ward.

On the day there will be treatments including blow dries, hand massages and face painting on offer, as well as refreshments, with all donations going directly to LGI.