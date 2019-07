Horbury Show returned for its 23rd annual show Saturday, June 30, and the weather was definitely on our side. Check out the photos below and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1. pom poms at the ready Even the heat did not stop these dancing the day away jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Strike a pose Phoenix All Stars danced the day away jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Catch me if you can Ferrets enjoyed the day as much as the humans jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. On your marks, get set, go! Unusual but great fun. Ferrets battled it out to win the race jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more