Horbury Singers choir achieved first place in the ladies class and second place in the sacred music class at the Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby..

The festival is hosted every year at the seaside town and is attended by several choirs.

Secretary Karen Wiper said: "Our all female choir is always happy to welcome new faces, who can be assured of a warm and caring reception.

"An ability to read music is not a criteria for joining: simply a love of music and an enthusiasm to sing are the most important factors, so if you fit the bill please get in touch.”

The choir has around 45 members. They practice every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Thornes.

