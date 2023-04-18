News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Horbury Singers choir hit a high note with success at the Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby

A Wakefield choir was on song with winning performances at a competition in North Yorkshire.

By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Horbury Singers choir achieved first place in the ladies class and second place in the sacred music class at the Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby..

The festival is hosted every year at the seaside town and is attended by several choirs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Secretary Karen Wiper said: "Our all female choir is always happy to welcome new faces, who can be assured of a warm and caring reception.

Horbury Singers took first and second place in two classes a the Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby.Horbury Singers took first and second place in two classes a the Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby.
Horbury Singers took first and second place in two classes a the Eskdale Festival of the Arts in Whitby.
Most Popular

"An ability to read music is not a criteria for joining: simply a love of music and an enthusiasm to sing are the most important factors, so if you fit the bill please get in touch.”

The choir has around 45 members. They practice every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm at West Wakefield Methodist Church, Thornes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further information contact Karen Wiper at [email protected] or visit the Horbury Singers website www.horburysingers.co.uk or Facebook page.

Read More
Police object to owner’s application after illegal cigarettes seized from shop
Related topics:North YorkshireFacebook