The Church of St Peter and St Leonard in Horbury hosted a series of commemorative events in honour of its architect, John Carr.

Most famous for building properties such as Harewood House in Leeds, Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, and Buxton Crescent in Derbyshire, Carr was born in Horbury in April 1723.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of 84 years, he became one of the most influential neoclassical architects in England, though his catalogue of properties stretched as far and wide as Portugal.

Vicar Father Christopher Johnson and Curate Father Daniel Heaton at the Heritage Open Day at St Peter's and St Leonard's Church in Horbury.

The 18th century figure was prolific and considered to be the leading architect in the north of England in his day.

Christopher Johnson, Vicar of Horbury with Horbury Bridge, said: "John Carr is not a household name, and yet most people in Yorkshire will have visited a stately home, used a public building, or crossed a bridge built by him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a native of Horbury and loved the town of his birth so much he built St Peter’s to the glory of God and as a place for his eventual burial.

"We were excited to be able to draw so many individuals and groups from the local community together, and work with other Carr properties, to ensure that Carr’s life and influence is celebrated on this significant anniversary.”

Vicar Father Christopher Johnson in the crypt at the Heritage Open Day at St Peter's and St Leonard's Church.

The programme at St Peter’s commenced with a ‘Night at the Church’ event for children and families and activities throughout the weekend included painting portraits, making Georgian-style wigs, building Lego churches, composing Book of Common Prayer-style prayers, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There wwere also two presentations from two Horbury schools, as well as the cutting of a special birthday cake, made by Rich and Fancy of Horbury, by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones.

Children from St Peter’s School in Horbury displayed their architectural drawings in church, which they completed as part of a wider project being run across Carr sites, sponsored by Donald Insall Associates, whilst students from Horbury Bridge Academy offered musical entertainment as the community gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of its most famous sons.

St Peter's and St Leonard's was designed by John Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad