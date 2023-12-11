Horse riders will be put a risk from solar farm ‘glare’, equestrian charity claims

An equestrian charity has objected to plans to build a major solar farm in Wakefield.

The British Horse Society (BHS) says riders could be put in danger by the glare from hundreds of solar panels if they are installed on greenbelt land.

The group, which has 122,000 members nationally, also claims the scheme could further reduce access to local bridleways.

BHS are among a number of organisations to have lodged objections to the scheme at Overton, Middlestown, New Hall and Grange Moor.

Boom Power wants to build the solar farm across 133 acres of farmland.

The BHS objection says reflection and glare could pose a “significant safety risk” for riders using a bridle path which crosses the site.

Commenting on the scheme, Mark Corrigan, a BHS officer, said: ” Equestrians will lose the current rural aspects, effectively being sandwiched between fences.”

“Public bridleways are precious vehicle-free public resources for the public to obtain air and exercise in peace and safety in the countryside away from motorised vehicular traffic.

“Public bridleways are a resource under increasing pressure from development in the countryside and their unique and beneficial nature should be protected at all costs for the public.”

The group says horses have access to 22 per cent of footpaths nationally, but just 14 per cent in Wakefield.

Mr Corrigan said: “Increasing pressure for development of houses and industry is making even fewer of those bridleways and byways available.

“Ancient bridleways, byways and unsurfaced roads are being tarmacked as access roads or cycle tracks and engulfed by new development spreading into the countryside.

“During the pandemic, the value of horses has increased substantially with people spending more time at home looking to find enjoyable ways to exercise.

“It is highly likely that the need and demand for improved equestrian access is likely to rise.

“Equestrianism is a popular activity in this part of Wakefield, and one which contributes significantly to the local economy.

The objection adds: “The BHS objects to this application and believes it is not compliant with national and local planning policies.”

A glint and glare assessment submitted on behalf of Boom Power says “no significant impacts” have been identified by the proposals.

The company has said that all footpaths will be retained and all public rights of way within the site will remain open during the construction phase.

Almost 500 residents have objected to the application since it was submitted to Wakefield Council in October, with 43 in support.

The Save the Sitlington Countryside group was formed by residents when the project was revealed last year.

Opponents claim it will turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape”.

Boom Power has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton.

A third application to access the National Grid on land near to Horbury Bridge has also been approved.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the company says: “The proposal would provide a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level.