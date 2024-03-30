Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Careless consumption, however, can pose a potentially fatal danger to our four-legged friends.

Last year, Hattie, a Bernese Mountain Dog, almost died after pinching her owner’s hot cross bun.

Raisins, currants and sultanas - all common ingredients of a hot cross bun - can be toxic to canines.

With this in mind, the Kennel Store explains exactly why hot cross buns are so toxic to dogs, and what owners can do if their pet accidentally swallows one.

Why are hot cross buns so toxic to dogs?

Hot cross buns normally contain raisins, currants or sultanas. These dried grapes can be highly toxic to dogs, but it's still not completely clear why. This uncertainty is part of what makes them so dangerous. Unlike some toxins where there’s a known threshold for toxicity, sensitivity can vary from dog to dog, and some may develop severe toxicity from even small amounts.

What might happen if my dog accidentally eats a hot cross bun?

Some dogs may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy and abominable pain within a few hours of ingestion. Consumption of raisins can lead to acute kidney injury (AKI). Dogs may experience sudden and severe kidney damage, which, in some cases, can lead to kidney failure.

“Symptoms of kidney damage include decreased urine production, weakness, seizures and even comas. If left untreated, kidney damage can be fatal.

What should I do if my dog ingests a hot cross bun?