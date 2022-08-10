Hounds assemble for Wakefield Hospice's first ever dog fun day

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Sunday, September 11 at Carr Lodge Park, Horbury.

Heading off at 11am, the sponsored dog walk will see dogs from Dachshunds to Dobermans coming together to twice walk the circular route around Horbury’s Carr Lodge Park, with all pooches who take part receiving a free doggy gift bag and surprise finishers gift.

As well as taking part in the dog walk, there will be a range of dog-themed activities taking place including ‘have-a-go agility sessions, a dog show with a range of prizes up for grabs plus food and drinks stalls, demonstration stands and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The first ever Wakefield Walkies will take place in Horbury next month.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first ever sponsored dog walk event ‘Wakefield Walkies’ this September in Horbury.

“For so many dog owners, their dog is an extension of their family, and likewise here at Wakefield Hospice the care and support we provide to patients extends to their families too.

“Many times we have seen dogs come to the hospice to visit their loved ones, with their waggy tails always bringing a smile to the face of patients, family members and staff alike!

“The Wakefield Walkies event will now give every man (or woman) and their dog the opportunity to support Wakefield Hospice, helping us to raise vital funds to continue caring for local families across the district.”

All funds raised from the event will support the hospice’s Resilience Appeal, aiming to raise £250,000 to tackle the financial effects of the pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis.

Entry to the dog walk is £7.50 per dog, with a suggested sponsorship target of £15.

The event is being supported by Wakefield’s largest indoor doggy-day care centre, Barkley & Co, who have helped to arrange the vast array of dog-activities and dog-themed shows taking place on the day.